Harbert Management Corporation Announces Global Head of Capital Markets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC") announces that Lee Purcell has joined the firm as the Global Head of Capital Markets. Lee will lead a global team tasked with providing solutions for HMC's existing investors as well as developing new limited partner relationships. Lee has 25 years of experience in investment management as well as a successful 15-year history as a marketing professional having held senior positions with Meyer Bergman, Carlyle Group, Greenhill and Credit Suisse.



HMC Chairman and CEO, Raymond Harbert commented, "Entering our 27th year as an investment manager, it is more important than ever to engage leaders who are deeply experienced and energized to deliver results for our clients. Lee is the right leader for HMC's capital formation group. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in capital raising and investing."

Lee shares in Raymond's enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join HMC for multiple reasons, but I was most impressed with HMC's deep bench of investment professionals, world-class fund administration team, and inspiring leadership. This construct enables me to focus on developing a strategy for long-term success including continuing the momentum of our existing strategies, serving our existing investors and growing new opportunities."

HMC President and COO, Travis Pritchett added, "We are excited to add someone of Lee's caliber to the firm. As our business evolves and becomes more complex, we are committed to investing in resources to support our growing global investor base. Lee is joining HMC at an exciting time and I believe our partners will benefit greatly from his strategic leadership."

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of March 1, 2022. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net (http://www.harbert.net).

Contact: HMC Corporate Communications

Telephone: 205.987.5500

E-mail: tmaddox@harbert.net (mailto:tmaddox@harbert.net)