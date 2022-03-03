DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021

SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021

DATE: March 3, 2022

In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 3 rd, 2022 that;

-- (i) the distribution of the Bank's after-tax profit in the amount of 13,073,306,354.00 Turkish Liras forthe year 2021 as detailed in the table attached hereto;

-- (ii) to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of 1,307,331,000.00 Turkish Lirascorresponding to 31.12693 % of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividendamounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and the second grosscash dividend amounting to 1,097,331,000.00 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders at a date determined at the OrdinaryGeneral Assembly Meeting and the authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard,

will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Profit Distribution Table for the year 2021 is attached herewith.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

