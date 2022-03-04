On March 7, the 14km Forum launches its series of webinars, with Ghanaian tourism as the first theme on the occasion of the National Day of Ghana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005963/en/

Wow, Kakum National Park. Invest in tourism in Ghana now. Listen to our Ghana webinar on March 7. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exploring Ghana's unparalleled tourism investment potential is the first step in the 14km Forum webinar series. Launched in 2020 during the confinement, this international platform of mobility accompaniment to the African continent, organizes its first webinar from this Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:00 am (UTC+1).

Ghana is quickly becoming a leading international tourism destination, contributing 4.8% to the country's GDP. How can we build on this momentum to fuel this high growth sector? How can we change the discourse on Africa as a tourist destination? These are the questions that this first webinar will answer.

Indeed, at a time when Ghana is multiplying its campaigns and initiatives to encourage African diasporas to settle and invest on the continent, this webinar aims to give an overview of the country's tourism sector and its investment opportunities, but also to change the paradigms: private investment has a central role to play to enable the development of a sustainable and competitive tourism ecosystem in Ghana.

For Keshia Dupros, founder of 14km, "this series of webinars is a catalyst to accompany all those who want to succeed in Africa. We meet to discover and listen to inspiring success stories, network with successful entrepreneurs and top leaders, develop our skills to interact with the African continent or discover leverage solutions to implement our project."

Why 14km?

14km for 14 kilometers. This is the shortest distance between Europe and Africa at the Strait of Gibraltar. It is a living reminder of the contiguity of Europe and Africa. Of their common history. A call to recognize this geographical proximity and to translate it into strong ties and shared success.

About the 14km Forum

Created in 2020, the 14km Forum has the ambition to become the first international platform around mobility to Africa. The objective is to promote and have a better access to knowledge related to the continent, to foster a better understanding of African regions without stereotypes. Initiated by Keshia Dupros, the 14km initiative wants to become a key player providing all the necessary tools to succeed and prosper in Africa.

To participate in the webinar: https://14km.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005963/en/

Contacts:

Keshia Dupros contact@14km.fr +33(0)628342562