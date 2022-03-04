Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
04.03.2022 | 08:34
Thor Exploration Ltd: Director Dealing

DJ Thor Exploration Ltd: Director Dealing

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) Thor Exploration Ltd: Director Dealing 04-March-2022 / 08:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (TSXV: AIM) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has carried out a "Bed and ISA" transaction, having transferred 125,000 Common Shares from his share dealing account to his ISA on 2 March 2022.

The beneficial holding of Mr. Coates (and persons closely associated with him) is unchanged following this transaction and Mr. Coates remains beneficially interested in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker) Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations) Tel: +1 416 822 6483 Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely 
1       associated 
a)      Name                      Adrian Coates 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Non-Executive Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, 
3       auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name                      Thor Explorations Ltd. 
b)      LEI                       213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have 
       been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,    Common Shares of no par value 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code               CA8851491040 
                               1. Sale of Common Shares from share 
b)      Nature of the transaction            dealing account 
                               2. Purchase of Common Shares into ISA 
                               account 
                                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                         16.00 pence  125,000

Aggregated information 

d)      - Aggregated volume                   Price(s)   Volume(s) Total 
       - Price                         16.00 pence  125,000  GBP20,000.00 e)      Date of the transaction             2 March 2022 f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115569 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http:// www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115569 News Source: Newsfile

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      CA8851491040 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      THX 
Sequence No.:  146816 
EQS News ID:  1294365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https%3a%2f%2forders.newsfilecorp.com%2ffiles%2f7003%2f115569_5bc6253b24330ba7_logo.jpg

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fwww.newsfilecorp.com%2fnewsinfo%2f115569%2f327

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
