Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2022 | 08:53
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Efecte Oyj: Redeye initiates its research coverage of Efecte Plc

EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE - 4 March 2022 at 9:45

Redeye initiates its research coverage of Efecte Plc

Technology sector-focused Swedish investment bank Redeye has started covering Efecte Plc in their equity research. Fredrik Nilsson serves as the lead analyst.

Analysis provided by Redeye is its independent opinion of Efecte. Efecte cannot influence the content of the analysis or reliability of the information presented by the analysts. Efecte is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, or use of the information.

Redeye's initiating coverage is available in English only at our investor pages and here.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.