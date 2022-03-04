Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
04.03.22
09:23 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2022 | 11:05
STOCK EXCHANGE REPORT: SSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 Published

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT, AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2021 PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2021.

SSH has also today published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files and they are also available on SSH's website at:

https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2021 Annual Report will be published during Week 11 as previously announced.

In Helsinki, March 4, 2022


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major Media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

###

Attachments

  • SSH Financial Statements 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c8be733-f131-4856-916b-9de654bfd5ee)
  • SSH Auditors Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b8af611-de4b-4a40-8121-dca8e17e24b9)
  • SSH CG Statement 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fcd0e1d4-29e2-47ad-ba59-cc16fff04ae4)
  • SSH Remuneration Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d16c244-6935-47a0-a0af-67f550c624f4)

