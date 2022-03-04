

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose above $111 a barrel on Friday as concerns over mounting supply disruptions outweighed the prospect of more Iranian supplies in the event of a nuclear deal with Tehran.



Brent crude futures for May delivery climbed 0.8 percent to $111.33 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April settlement were up 1.2 percent at $109.



On Thursday, prices settled lower for the first time in four sessions on hopes the U.S. and Iran will agree to a nuclear deal that could add output to a badly undersupplied market.



As the war in Ukraine rages on, there are signs of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Russian forces have seized d Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after intense fighting during which shelling caused a fire to break out at a training facility on the site.



It is feared that Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict could disrupt oil exports from Russia, the world's biggest exporter of crude and oil products combined.



U.S. President Joe Biden is coming under growing pressure to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil.







