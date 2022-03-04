Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy220314dQp6NdiX.html
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.
Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
In London
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com
In New York
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo
SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691542/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-to-Host-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Results