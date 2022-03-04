Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: A2H6XF ISIN: SE0010520155 
Frankfurt
04.03.22
15:12 Uhr
0,024 Euro
+0,000
+0,42 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
04.03.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Rolling Optics Holding AB (118/22)

With effect from March 07, 2022, the unit rights in Rolling Optics Holding AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Units rights              
Short name:   RO UR                  
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564479              
Order book ID:  251559                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in Rolling Optics
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   RO BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564487              
Order book ID:  251558                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
