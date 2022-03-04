Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Rolling Optics Holding AB (118/22)

With effect from March 07, 2022, the unit rights in Rolling Optics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 16, 2022. Instrument: Units rights Short name: RO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564479 Order book ID: 251559 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in Rolling Optics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: RO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564487 Order book ID: 251558 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB