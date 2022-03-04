

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. ET Friday in New York in the wake of Russian attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.



Fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, after a missile sent by Russian forces overnight hit it, Ukrainian authorities say.



The fire was extinguished in the early hours of Friday, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said there is no release of radioactive material.



'Overnight a projectile hit a building within the plant site. The building is not part of the reactors. This caused a localised fire that was extinguished by the local fire brigade. All the safety systems at the plant were not affected. [There was] no release of radioactive material,' IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.



U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Both the Presidents urged Russia to cease its military activities in the area.



Russian forces are continuing to attack Ukrainian cities from the north, east, and south.



At least 47 people were killed in air strikes on a residential district of the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday.



Russian tanks and military vehicles roamed around the streets of Kherson after taking control of the southern city.



As Mariupol came under consistent attack, its Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov called on NATO leaders to send troops to the strategic port city.



Meanwhile, foreign ministers of western countries are meeting in Brussels Friday for a day of intense diplomacy to assess their response to the war in Ukraine and to consider future course of action.



The European Commission on Friday suspended cooperation with Russian entities in research, science and innovation over Russia's heinous military aggression against Ukraine.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that Russia used cluster bombs and other types of weapons in Ukraine, 'which would be in violation of international law.'







