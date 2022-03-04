Fury Gold Mines announced that Dolly Varden shareholders voted overwhelmingly (98.8%) to approve the previously reported $50 million acquisition of Fury's Homestake Ridge gold-silver project, Consolidated Uranium and Labrador Uranium completed the previously announced spin-off of Labrador Uranium, Sibanye-Stillwater was able to ratify a new collective agreement with the United Steel Workers International Union for its East Boulder mine in Montana in the United States, Denarius Metals announced additional drill results from the ongoing drill program from the polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos project in Spain and Caledonia Mining was able to secure a hedge contract at zero cost to hedge approximately 25% of the targeted 2022 gold production.