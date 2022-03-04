The "Flow Chemistry Summit 2022" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across New England and the US as well as Europe and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field.

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.

This event is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairman. This conference will take place physically on-site in Boston as a regular conference. Two Intertwined co-located tracks Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.

Agenda Topics

3D-Printed Reactors for Flow

Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms

Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow

Flow Chemistry in Space Space Chemistry

In-Line Analytical Techniques for Flow Chemistry

Industrial Process and API Manufacturing

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Multistep Synthesis and New Reactions in Flow

Polymer Synthesis in Flow

Speakers

Conference Chair

Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor, and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Keynote Speakers

Amanda Evans, Scientist, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Confirmed Speakers to date

Milad Abolhasani, Associate Professor, North Carolina State University

Jesus Alcazar, Principal Chemist, Janssen Research Development

Kerry Gilmore, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut

Simon Kuhn, Associate Professor, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Jean-Christophe Monbaliu, Associate Professor, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis, University of Liege

Josep Puigmarti-Luis, ICREA Professor, Universitat de Barcelona

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xx0q2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005380/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900