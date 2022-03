Mitrex solar facades are being installed on a 7000 square feet area on a building in Canada, producing an estimated 90,000 kWh of power annually.From pv magazine USA Mitrex, a Canadian solar technology manufacturer, is launching the Solar Brick. This solar-integrated surface looks just like a brick wall, but embedded lie solar modules. Mitrex Solar Brick facades can be made up of 330W solar panels, which are constructed in the same manner as Mitrex' other BIPV panels. As shown here, the panels are backed by an aluminum honeycomb sandwiched between layers of solid aluminum sheets, making it both ...

