DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Merger

04.03.2022 / 17:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Merger - effective from 20 May 2022



This is to notify you that JPMorgan Funds - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Fund, a sub-fund of JPMorgan Funds, a Luxembourg SICAV (the "Merging Sub-Fund") is being merged into JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF (the "Receiving Sub-Fund"), an actively managed ETF in which you hold shares. This merger is not expected to have any negative effect on the value, costs, or performance of your investment.



On the merger date, the assets of the Merging Sub-Fund that will merge into the Receiving Sub-Fund will be transferred partially in-specie and partially in cash. The merger will increase the assets under management of the Receiving Sub-Fund. There will be no rebalancing of the Receiving Sub-Fund and no costs associated with the merger will be borne by the Receiving Sub-Fund. When the merger transaction occurs, all the assets, liabilities and any accrued income in the Merging Sub-Fund will be transferred to the Receiving Sub-Fund, and the Merging Sub-Fund will cease to exist.



To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etf-gem-rei-index-equity-fund-webnotice-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

