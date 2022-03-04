Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker: Tim Davis Announces $75M Oceanfront Property Now for Sale

Nearly 10 acres of oceanfront property with bay views

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It starts with a strong vision. More than creating the home of one's dreams, the opportunity to create a legacy doesn't come along often. "That is why we are extremely honored to offer one of the most prized, oceanfront lots in all of the Hamptons to build a once-in-a-lifetime estate for generations to come," mentions Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group.

"I've devoted my entire career to high-end residential real estate. Say what you will about this business, but I've always found that there's truth in numbers, and this listing is the real deal," says Tim. Sprawling across nearly 10 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay, 1320 Meadow Lane is the largest single lot on the ocean in Southampton Village. "We aren't talking currently for sale, but period," he notes. In addition to being located on the "sweet spot" of the exclusive, peninsular road, the parcel's 550-foot width and 750-foot depth are extremely rare for this part of the East End. Its ocean frontage spans 550 feet for epic water views from sunrise to sunset. Spectacular, bay views and deeded bay access for watersports also celebrate what makes living in the Hamptons so special. The serenity here is golden.

The vacant lot's position along the renowned Meadow Lane provides privacy and distance from public beach access, while being close enough to enjoy local services and hot spots. Its magnificent dunescape further fortifies a sense of protective seclusion, and the dunes' elevation allows for straight-on ocean views. A piece of land of this magnitude makes the imagination run wild. Tim states, "Of course, there are so many incredible architectural styles to tap into within our region however, we selected this modern, open-air concept by Brazilian architect Leandro Francis as one vision and muse for the property's endless possibilities. His futuristic design features soaring wings like a bird about to take flight." Natural light pours through enormous windows that take full advantage of the sweeping water views. The sound of the ocean waves echoes through Cantilevered roofs, brise-soleil and diagonal concrete columns beautifully reflect the work's signature elements.

It's an ideal setting to add all of the luxury amenities that a project of this level deserves. So, let one's mind wander and see where it goes.

Please inquire about private confidential viewings. Just offered exclusively. $75,000,000.00

