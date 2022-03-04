AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bb+" (Fair) from "bbb" (Good) of Ingosstrakh Insurance Company PJSC (Ingosstrakh) (Russia). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect Ingosstrakh's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect deterioration in the company's balance sheet strength due to heightened geopolitical, economic and financial system risk in Russia, which is negatively affecting the valuation, liquidity and credit quality of Ingosstrakh's investment portfolio and has potential consequences for the company's access to international reinsurance capacity. In addition, the ERM assessment has been revised to marginal due to the substantially higher risk associated with operating in Russia.

The ratings remain under review with negative implications as AM Best is closely monitoring the severity of the impact of sanctions, and the broader international response to the conflict in Ukraine, on Russia's economy and financial system, and the subsequent consequences for the credit profile Ingosstrakh.

