AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bb-" (Fair) from "bb+" (Fair) of Russian Reinsurance Company JSC (Russian Re) (Russia). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect Russian Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect deterioration in the company's balance sheet strength due to heightened geopolitical, economic and financial system risk in Russia, and takes into consideration the impact of inflation on the adequacy of reserves, liquidity constraints and the company's dependence on foreign reinsurers.

The ratings remain under review with negative implications as AM Best is closely monitoring the severity of the impact of sanctions, and the broader international response to the conflict in Ukraine, on Russia's economy and financial system, and subsequent consequences for the credit profile of Russian Re. Balance sheet and operational concerns stem from business transacted in foreign currencies and potential issues recovering claims from foreign reinsurers.

