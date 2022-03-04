AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bbb-" (Good) from "bbb" (Good) of GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC (Russia). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in rating lift due to the implicit and explicit support that GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC receives from its parent, General Insurance Corporation of India.

The rating downgrades reflect deterioration in GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC's balance sheet strength due to heightened geopolitical, economic and financial system risk in Russia, where the company is domiciled and underwrites the majority of its business.

The ratings remain under review with negative implications as AM Best is closely monitoring the severity of the impact of sanctions, and the broader international response to the conflict in Ukraine, on Russia's economy and financial system, and the subsequent consequences for the credit profile of GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC. Balance sheet and operational concerns include potential liquidity constraints and issues in recovering from reinsurers. Any deterioration in the ability or willingness of General Insurance Corporation of India to support GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC would likely result in a further downgrade.

