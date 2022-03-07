The Room Xchange Releases 'Verified' a Mandatory Verification System Making it Australia's First Verified House-Sharing Platform

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2022 / Safety and security are top of mind when deciding to share your home. That's why The Room Xchange has launched 'Verified', a mandatory verification feature on their house-sharing platform. 'Verified' also ensures that all profiles are real and current, creating an active and up-to-date community.

Their profiles and search algorithms simplify the matching process making it easier to find the right person based on personality, values and lifestyle, so you feel like you're coming home to a friend. Their new business model and verification will make The Room Xchange a leading contender in the house-sharing industry.

Ludwina Dautovic, Founder and CEO of The Room Xchange says, "The house-sharing market needs a shake-up. It's no longer the domain of 20 year old's. With soaring house prices, more and more people are now renting. Conversely, there is a broader group of people opting to rent their spare room who are seeking a high-level verification and matching process."

Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo, Chief Economist - PRD Real Estate says, "The house-sharing and rental demographic is shifting across Australia. There's a new kind of renter and they're looking for more than just a temporary place to stay. They're looking for a home with people they're compatible with."

Digital iD provides comfort to households knowing that their new housemate has been verified using a form of government identification creating a high level of user confidence. It's a third-party application that's integrated into their technology making the process easy and seamless.

With rental payments being the only option in the traditional rental market, The Room Xchange is also offering a unique twist in their model - Rent Offset, providing the choice to pay rent or offset part or all of the rent by agreeing to do some additional jobs around the house. These jobs are domestic in nature such as cooking, cleaning or walking the dog.

Ray Ellis, CEO First National Real Estate says, "The Room Xchange deals with the age-old problem of finding the right housemates, but with the application of modern personality and lifestyle matching as well as the option to receive rent for a room or offset the rent with household help. Its appeal is universal."

The Room Xchange also provides extensive resources for both households and housemates. With informative articles, FAQ's, editable templates and The Room Xchange Podcast, their platform aims to become a resource to help you rent better.

The Room Xchange is connecting verified users by matching them based on personality, values and lifestyle. With verification a priority, profile matching and flexibility in how you rent, The Room Xchange looks set to be a leading contender in the house-sharing industry.

