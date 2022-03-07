The premier beauty collaboration, BEAUTYSPACENK, to launch on Walmart.com, offering a curated assortment including new and exclusive products.

Walmart and British retailer Space NK are teaming up to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer. The unique collaboration, called BEAUTYSPACENK, leverages Walmart's size and scale with the iconic British personal care and beauty company's assortment of high-quality beauty brands and products. Customers will now have a convenient way to shop both beauty staples and prestige specialty items during their weekly Walmart shopping trip.

Space NK has thoughtfully curated a collection of prestige products specifically for the Walmart customer, spanning a variety of price points across skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body. Available on Walmart.com March 15, BEAUTYSPACENK features over 600 products from 15 brands, including both new and established, some of which are only available at Walmart with more to come throughout the year.

"As a top beauty destination, Walmart is continuously looking for new ways to wow and surprise customers by expanding our selection and offering convenient access to the best product assortment across beauty," said Laurie Tessier, merchandising director, Prestige Beauty, Walmart. "We are thrilled to welcome Space NK to Walmart as the latest move in bringing our customers exciting new additions online and in the beauty aisle."

The British personal care and beauty retailer opened the doors to its first store in Covent Garden, London, in 1993 and has since garnered a reputation for being the go-to destination for worldwide beauty discovery offering a broad yet considered edit of the most in-demand beauty brands, including legendary icons and next-generation innovators.

"We are delighted to partner with Walmart to bring prestige beauty to customers across the United States, delivered through our unique model that makes it easy to connect brands with shoppers," said Andy Lightfoot, chief executive officer, Space NK. "We have created a proposition for Walmart that we believe will be market-leading called BEAUTYSPACENK, utilizing our years of expertise in this area. We have curated the very best of beauty for their customers, allowing them to shop prestige beauty when, where and how they choose."

Combining Walmart's knowledge of the U.S. customer and Space NK's established track record of discovering and curating the best in beauty, BEAUTYSPACENK is sorted under four pillars skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body spanning luxe, indie, award-winning, plant-powered and more. The assortment includes:

Luxe brands like Slip, By Terry, Philip B, Lancer

like Slip, By Terry, Philip B, Lancer Indie brands including PSA, from the makers of Allies of Skin

including PSA, from the makers of Allies of Skin Award-winning beauty heroes such as Mario Badescu, Foreo and Ameliorate

beauty heroes such as Mario Badescu, Foreo and Ameliorate Trending items from brands including Babe Original, Eyeko, Patchology and Grow Gorgeous

items from brands including Babe Original, Eyeko, Patchology and Grow Gorgeous Plant-powered products from Goldfaden MD, Mio and Mama Mio

products from Goldfaden MD, Mio and Mama Mio New exclusive brands, including Summer Camp (mineral-based SPF range) from founders at Soleil Toujours that is exclusive to Walmart coming this summer

including Summer Camp (mineral-based SPF range) from founders at Soleil Toujours that is exclusive to Walmart coming this summer New exclusive product lines, including a bespoke zip lock pouch of single scrunchies from Slip and a custom-made Philip B introductory set

"As a long-term partner of Space NK, By Terry is thrilled to be part of their new venture with Walmart's exclusive concept bringing the very best of beauty to their customers," said Chris Filer, CEO, By Terry.

Walmart is moving faster than ever to make beauty more accessible to everyone. Space NK joins a growing list of collaborations and brand launches to bring new and trendy beauty products to Walmart shoppers at the affordable prices they come to expect. Check out the new collection on March 15 by visiting: www.walmart.com/beautyspacenk.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About Space NK

Space NK opened the doors to its first store in Covent Garden, London in 1993 and has since garnered a reputation for being the go-to destination for worldwide beauty discovery introducing the UK consumer to iconic brands including Diptyque, NARS and By Terry. Space NK's presence in the North America spans 15 years. The highly successful wholesale model was developed in 2008 and continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing landscape and customer needs. Today, globally, Space NK retails directly around the world from spacenk.com, has a portfolio of 74 locations across the UK and Ireland, and more than 175 existing points of distribution throughout the US and Canada. In our stores and on our website, we offer a broad yet considered edit of the most in-demand beauty brands, including the legendary icons and the next-generation innovators. Assorted across multiple price points, all the brands we partner with have one defining and over-riding objective; they work. For more information on Space NK, visit www.spacenk.com; @spacenk on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

