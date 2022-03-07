- (PLX AI) - GHP Specialty Care Statement from the bid committee of GHP regarding the public offer from Capio
- • GHP Specialty Care public offer of SEK 35 in cash per share from Capio
- • Offer is 96% prevmium to closing price of SEK 17.9 on March 4
- • 4 of the largest shareholders of GHP with approximately 51.4 percent of the shares and votes have undertaken to accept the Offer
- • The bid committee unanimously recommends the shareholders of GHP to accept the Offer
- • The proposed transaction will lead to a complemented geographical presence in Sweden and Denmark, increased patient group coverage, and accelerated development of more digital and data-driven solutions for a more cohesive care chain, in line with the Group's strategy, Ramsay says
- • Offer values GHP at EUR 228 million
