SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies: Sky Technologies to Attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 on March 7-9 in Palm Beach, Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, has been invited to attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row" on March 7-9, 2022.

Sky Technologies Executive Chairman Rani Kohen, CEO John Campi, and President Steve Schmidt will host meetings throughout the event with attendees, family offices, and fund managers. Sky Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) will be the main event sponsor.

The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row"

Date: March 7-9, 2022

Location: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Format: Networking, Panel Presentations and 1x1 meetings

About Sky Technologies

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

Sky Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com.

