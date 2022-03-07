Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2022 | 22:41
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Changes to the Board composition

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Jens Martin Jensen as Director.

Jens Martin Arveschoug Jensen joined Seatankers Management 1st March, 2022 - prior to that he was the CEO of Athenian Holdings. He previously served as Head of Shipping at New Fortress Energy (USA) and prior to that he was a Partner at Pillarstone Europe. From May 2008 to September 2014, he was the CEO of Frontline Management AS. Mr. Jensen has served as a director of various companies, including 2020 Bulkers Ltd, Frontline Ltd and Flex LNG Limited. Prior to these roles, he was a Partner/Director at Island Shipbrokers between the periods of 1996 - 2004 and held various positions at A.P. Moller/Maersk Group during 1985-1996 in Copenhagen, Mexico City, Tokyo and Singapore. Mr. Jensen is a Danish citizen and resides in the UK.

March 7, 2022

The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 84

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
