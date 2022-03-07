KBRA releases research on Europe's high energy dependency on Russia in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the international conflict is disrupting global energy supply chains since Russia is one of the world's largest oil exporters. A major uncertainty from this conflict is its implications for global carbon transition plans. The crisis has the potential to slow the transition in some areas, with deaccelerating climate financing and international investment if countries ramp up internal fossil fuel production or transition reliance to other partners such as Saudi Arabia. Conversely, the conflict could also speed up energy transition efforts as countries look to diversify their energy supply away from fossil fuels due to fuel price spikes while decreasing dependency on Russia through strengthening green infrastructure. However, this may be tough in practice, as many economies are still reeling from the pandemic and recovery costs.

Click here to view the report.

