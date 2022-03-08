Birds are chirping, daylights are adding up, warmer temperatures are steadily rolling in, winter has come to an end and spring is knocking at the door. Springtime is always considered as the most comfortable weather to go out. It's time to put thick coats back to enjoy nature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005688/en/

2022 Spring Sale (Photo: Business Wire)

BLUETTI, a global leader in user-side energy storage industry, is making all-in-one solutions of solar power more accessible to everyone. Now BLUETTI's offering March Madness spring sale across some of its product. Let's take a closer look!

AC200MAX- Best Mid-weight Power System

AC200MAX is actually the first modular solar power station from BLUETTI. Despite looking like the AC200P, AC200MAX is just better in many ways. It integrates a 2048Wh (51.2V 40Ah) ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack that holds up to 3,500 cycles before dropping to 80% efficiency and a 2200-watt pure sine wave inverter, but has faster solar and AC charging options. It allows a max 900W of solar input and 500W through AC charging. With the intuitive BLUETTI App, everything happening in the AC200MAX can all be controlled and monitored from a distance. If extended with two extra B300 batteries, the AC200MAX is able to reach a maximum capacity of 8,192Wh, a dependable power source to run most essential needs for an emergency or living away from home.

AC300 B300: Game-changing Power Combo

AC300 is 100% modular and comes without an internal battery pack. It features a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and can go full-time solar with the capability in receiving 2400W unrivalled MPPT solar charging input. If hook up with four B300 (3,072Wh storage capacity for each) battery packs, it can be expanded up to as much as 12,288Wh.

EB55 EB70 AC50S: Small Yet Packs a Punch

For those who prefer more portability, of course they're not left behind, BLUETTI has prepared the EB55, EB70 and of course AC50S. Some of them feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging, together with 15W wireless charger as well as sufficient outputs that are enough to power up 10+ devices at the same time.

Where and when to buy

Just keep in mind that BLUETTI's Spring Sale 2022 will finish on Mar 14.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at BLUETTI ESPAÑOL or follow on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.es

Telegram: https://t.me/bluetties

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005688/en/

Contacts:

Vita Lei

leirui@bluetti.com