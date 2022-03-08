



KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This year, CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the 2nd Annual Future Hospital Strategy and Development Forum 2022, themed "The Future Awakens, a Revolution in Healthcare Ecosystems". Happening at the Intercontinental Hotel on 29th March - 30th March 2022, this forum will delve into the National Covid-19 Recovery Roadmap to better understand its goal and expected outcomes.The 2nd Annual Future Hospital Strategy & Development Forum 2022 is an exclusive and innovative platform bringing together leading hospital professionals to explore the region's development potential and long-term sustainability strategies.Attracting 500+ senior representatives from across the healthcare ecosystem and 60+ outstanding speakers, the forum will explore various pillars of Transforming, Improving and Fostering Healthcare Leadership in Covid-19; The Significance & Longevity of Front-Liners during a World-Wide Pandemic; The Use of Digital Technologies, Innovation and Hospital Design in the Construction of The Smart Hospital of the Future; Nation's Strategy to Ensure Safe Cohabitation with Covid-19 and Foresights of Malaysian Healthcare Movement and Moving Beyond Covid-19. Here is our speaker list, www.futurehospitalforums.com/speaker.html!Together with Sponsors from KPJ Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Anzer IT Healthcare Asia, True Clinical Research Services, Shahnaz Healthcare Interiors, ProtectHealth, Global MediCALL Assistance, we are determined to venture into the future of healthcare. Hand in hand with our partners, Malaysia Medical Association, Malaysian Nurse Association, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, theHealth, InfoMed and ACNNewswire, CT Event Asia is all set to navigate through future hospitals framework, devising innovative solutions to mitigate the nation's effect from Covid-19. Here's our list of Sponsors and Partners, www.futurehospitalforums.com/sponsor--partners.html.The 2nd Annual Future Hospital Strategy & Development Forum 2022 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit the website (www.futurehospitalforums.com) or request for the event brochure, www.futurehospitalforums.com/contact-us.html.To get in touch with our team for enquires relating to this event, feel free to reach out to:CamaraPartnership DirectorCT Event Asia+60 16 283 2660 | +03 2710 7756camara@cteventasia.comSource: CT Event AsiaCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.