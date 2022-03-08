Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
07.03.22
11:30 Uhr
1,958 Euro
-0,034
-1,71 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9541,99609:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2022 | 09:29
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron: Kitron postpones capital markets presentation due to Ukraine situation

Kitron planned to host a capital markets presentation on 15 March. However, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the event is postponed.

"So far, we see no material impact on our business or outlook, but we feel that the investor community's focus in the coming days and weeks will be on the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and the heightened geopolitical uncertainty, not on our strategy and plans. Consequently, we will revert with an update at a later stage," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Kitron's current outlook remains unchanged: For 2022, Kitron expects revenue between NOK 5 200 and 5 800 million, including BB Electronics, which was acquired in January. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between NOK 330 and 430 million.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO & President, tel. +47 948 40 850
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021. www.kitron.com.



KITRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.