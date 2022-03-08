At Mobile World Congress 2022, Total Telecom reported Huawei's demonstration on how by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, networks could be made intelligent and enable operators to be future-ready to seize the untapped opportunities of digitalization.

To help operators thrive and innovate in the new digital future, Huawei redefines GUIDE, which it defines as building ubiquitous gigabit connectivity, speeding up ultra-automation to address uncertainties and providing intelligent computing and networks as a service. All this while offering differentiated on-demand experiences and enabling sustainability with green ICT.

"GUIDE creates a future-proof three-layer structure. First, GUIDE outlines the future. It is our proposal for a shared business vision for the digital world, which integrates service development, operational efficiency, business value, and social contribution," according to the speech by Peng Song, President, Global Carrier Marketing Solution Sales, Huawei.

The new GUIDE model also creates network measurement benchmarks as a guide of planning for markets at different stages of development to discover the most appropriate path for the network evolution.

According to Huawei's Intelligent World 2030 report, by 2030, there will be more than 200 billion connections globally, as all things will be connected with intelligence. In addition, the report further states that there will be 1.6 billion fiber broadband subscribers, which will make holographic communication and humanized space possible based on the 10Gbps home broadband.

At MWC 2022, Huawei also presents a range of the latest products and technologies, such as 5G MetaAAU, Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR), and Optical Cross-connect (OXC), enabling operators to deploy gigabit access services on a large scale and helping them achieve new growth through innovations in networks, services, and business models. Notably, Huawei had also helped operator to enable the world's first high-speed train with 5G coverage.

Looking to the future, the GUIDE business blueprint has a critical role in accelerating digital transformation and the recovery of economies plagued by the pandemic.

About Total Telecom

Total Telecom offers daily online news with the option to sign up for headlines by email and monthly analysis. Total Telecom organises the annual World Communication Awards, Asia Communication Awards and a range of conferences and networking opportunities, including Submarine Networks EMEA, 5GLIVE, Connected Italy, Connected Britain, Connected Germany and the Total Telecom Congress. Find out more at www.totaltele.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005658/en/

Contacts:

Media

James Llewellyn

james.llewellyn@totaltele.com