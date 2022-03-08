DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in March
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in March:
- March 13-15: 34th Annual Roth Conference. Duane Nash, M.D., J.D., M.B.A., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, March 15, at 10:30 am PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- March 22-23: Clinical Trial Supply Europe 2022. Members of Immunic's chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) team will attend this conference in Madrid, Spain.
- March 25-29: 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. Members of the company's business development and IMU-935 clinical teams will attend this conference in Boston, MA.
- March 29-31: Drug Information Association (DIA) Europe 2022. Members of Immunic's regulatory, pharmacovigilance and CMC teams will attend this conference taking place in Brussels, Belgium and virtually.
- March 30 - April 2: 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Virology. Members of the company's preclinical team will attend this conference taking place in Munich, Germany and virtually.
About Immunic, Inc.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Contact Information
US IR Contact
US Media Contact
08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1296511 08.03.2022