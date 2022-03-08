- (PLX AI) - Genmab Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Granted Orphan-Drug Designation to Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Follicular Lymphoma.
- • Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie
- • Orphan drug status is designated by the FDA to medicines and biologics that are defined as those intended for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of a rare disease or condition affecting less than 200,000 people in the U.S.
