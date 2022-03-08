Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Mark Oki, chief financial officer, and Greg Pyszczymuka, chief commercial officer of Aytu BioPharma, will participate in a fireside chat during the 34th Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The conference will be held in Dana Point, California from March 13-15, 2022.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.aytubio.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products, and a growing therapeutics pipeline focused on treating rare, pediatric-onset disorders. The company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu is also building a therapeutic pipeline, which includes AR101 (enzastaurin), a PKCβ inhibitor in development for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disease typically diagnosed in childhood resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan, and for which there are no currently approved treatments. AR101 has received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

