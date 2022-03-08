

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has launched Ukraine Relief Effort, a fundraising campaign to support flying workers and supplies to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.



United also has paused Russian airspace transit, and suspended interline agreements with Russian carriers. In addition, credit card payments from Russia will no longer be accepted on the United app or united.com until further notice.



Towards the Ukraine Relief fund, United said its MileagePlus members can donate cash or miles to the airline's signature relief partners, Airlink, Americares, American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen, by visiting united.com/UkraineSupport.



The airline intends to match the first five million donated miles, the equivalent of hundreds of connecting flights to places like Poland, Hungary and Romania. It will also match $100,000 as well as award bonus miles to anyone who gives $50 or more.



Airlink is delivering critical aid, such as medical, WASH, shelter, and emergency response and medical teams for 20+ humanitarian organizations to help refugees.



Americares is mobilizing large-scale shipments of medicine and relief supplies, and it is also prepared to deploy an emergency medical team to provide essential health services for refugees fleeing Ukraine.



World Central Kitchen is teaming with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in the region to provide hot, nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters, and other refugee communities across Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.



American Red Cross supports the global Red Cross network providing humanitarian relief to those affected by the Ukraine crisis.



In its efforts, United is joining with many other companies who are providing humanitarian relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries, while also suspending or withdrawing their services from Russia in protest of Ukraine conflict.



Mastercard announced a $2 million contribution to the Red Cross, Save the Children and its employee assistance fund for humanitarian relief.



Ford Motor recently said Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid. Further, Rockwell Automation, Inc. said it has made a financial contribution to Project HOPE for the same purpose.



Accenture is donating $5 million to nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and those who are being displaced into Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.







