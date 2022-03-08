Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") today announces today that it has engaged CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for VYRE, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

"We believe CORE IR's integrated approach to investor engagement and communications will help us to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large" said David Hill, VYRE's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a unique, highly compelling streaming platform offering that is gaining momentum and recognition as we continue on our growth trajectory."

"CORE IR is a great fit for VYRE, and we welcome the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to help the company expand their outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals," added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

ABOUT CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

IR Contact

CORE IR

ir@vyrenetwork.com

516-222-2560

Media Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

