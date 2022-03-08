Manufacturers Longi and Zhonghuan Semiconductor have both raised the price of their 182mm wafers while holding the cost of their other products as rival Shuangliang Eco-energy signed deals for more wafer production equipment.Solar manufacturers Zhonghuan Semiconductor and Longi have both raised the price of their 182mm wafers. Zhonghuan Semiconductor on Friday announced its 160um-thick wafers had risen in price by RMB0.25 (US$0.04) to RMB6.65 (US$1.05) per piece for a rise of 4% since the previous announcement, on Jan. 26. Longi followed suit yesterday, raising the price of its "M10" 182mm, "size ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...