New brand reflects Company's vision to leverage software and data to power smarter assets and sustainable communities with intelligent asset management solutions

Dude Solutions, the leading SaaS provider of cloud-based operations management solutions, today announced it has rebranded to Brightly Software ("Brightly" or the "Company"). Offering a complete suite of intelligent asset management software solutions that address the evolving needs of clients, Brightly has transformed over 12,000 global clients' operations and managed more than $300 billion of assets over the last 20 years. The Brightly brand propels the Company forward, establishing a new vision that combines computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and operations management, with enterprise and strategic asset management solutions for a future where efficient operations and smart assets power sustainable communities.

"The future will run on intelligent assets that are as smart as the purpose-driven people who care for them. Our new name connects our global employees and clients under one vision, uniting those who seek to improve our world's infrastructure while lessening the environmental impact," said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer at Brightly. "As the industry and world evolves, we're leading the change to meet our clients' developing needs. Brightly is lighting the way to a thriving world."

Organizations across the public and private sectors face digital disruption and a changing regulatory landscape. Governments are making investments to improve the deteriorating health of global infrastructure, assisted by the U.S.'s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and pledging commitments to sustainability and emissions-cutting programs such as the Net Zero World Initiative. Concurrently, connected assets are growing, with IoT devices set to reach $50 billion by 2030. Amidst this influx of connected devices and funding, asset performance is critical to every organization, making real-time data critical for survival not only in today's world but to deliver a smarter and more sustainable future.

Jodi McDermott, Chief Product Officer at Brightly, said, "As we look ahead towards a brighter future, we are committed to building a smarter, safer, more efficient world by delivering the most comprehensive asset management solutions supported by decades of experience, and thousands of implementations and satisfied global clients. Brightly is lighting the way for organizations to unlock opportunities in the communities where we live and work, delivering services to help the world run more sustainably."

"We're pleased by the growth we've seen from Brightly throughout our partnership and look forward to continuing to support the Company in its mission to deliver intelligent software to power smarter assets and sustainable communities," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. "We've seen growing demand for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability-focused strategies across our portfolio, and Brightly is well positioned to help organizations provide actionable data needed to make better decisions that increase operational agility, improve asset performance and drive sustainable growth."

Why Brightly Software?

The Brightly name captures the Company's personality and warmth, and symbolizes the relationships built over more than two decades with employees, clients and partners across the globe. Brightly is an optimistic, dynamic and forward-looking name that reflects the essence of what the Company delivers, how it operates, and its impact on the industry. Brightly also signifies the Company's commitment to keeping the world's assets running sustainably into the future.

Smart Assets for Asset Essentials Launch

Brightly also announced today the launch of Smart Assets for Asset Essentials, a cloud-based IoT solution available now. The module uses IoT remote monitoring to predict equipment failures and seamlessly trigger work orders. This type of connectivity allows organizations to maximize equipment uptime, improve asset health and lengthen life cycle, all while eliminating unnecessary costs and increasing profitability.

Company Growth

Over the past 20 years, Brightly has focused on serving the facilities operations and maintenance management industry as a SaaS pioneer, eclipsing 12,000 global clients and more than 700 employees across the world in the markets it serves across North America, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and India.

The Company is positioned to advance its solutions to solve global challenges, bringing together Assetic and Confirm and the combined expertise in smart infrastructure and strategic asset management industries, under one, cohesive brand. The new Brightly brand and corporate vision also unites the global employees and capabilities of the recently acquired Facility Health Inc., (FHI) in December 2021 and Energy Profiles Limited (EPL) in January 2022. The recent acquisitions and innovations have propelled the Company forward, expanding beyond operations management to serve our clients' evolving enterprise asset needs.

Discover more about Brightly's vision and view the Company's new website at www.brightlysoftware.com.

About Brightly Software

Brightly, the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, enables organizations to transform the performance of their assets. Brightly's sophisticated cloud-based platform leverages more than 20 years of data to deliver predictive insights that help users through the key phases of the entire asset lifecycle. More than 12,000 clients of every size worldwide depend on Brightly's complete suite of intuitive software including CMMS, EAM, Strategic Asset Management, IoT Remote Monitoring, Sustainability and Community Engagement. Paired with award-winning training, support and consulting services, Brightly helps light the way to a bright future with smarter assets and sustainable communities. For more information, visit www.brightlysoftware.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and an affiliate in Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

