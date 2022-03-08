BENEO Institute: Real-life Scientific Study Demonstrates BENEO's Ingredients Suit a Personalized Nutrition Approach

PARSIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / A recently published study[i] conducted by Perfood GmbH, Germany, in collaboration with the University of Lübeck, Germany, demonstrates that BENEO ingredients support a personalized nutrition approach. Conducted under real-life conditions, BENEO's first citizen science study further confirms the health benefits of BENEO's slow-release carbohydrate Palatinose and the prebiotic fiber Orafti®Synergy1[ii]. The results show that both ingredients improve blood glucose control. The study also shows that Orafti®Synergy1 beneficially modulates gut microbiota through a significant increase in beneficial bifidobacteria.

This is the first study of its kind to investigate the effects of a BENEO diet combining Palatinose and Orafti®Synergy1 in healthy adults in a real-life situation using the citizen science approach. Instead of controlled conditions where all participants eat and drink in a strict and well-controlled manner during the trial, participants in this study consumed BENEO's ingredients in addition to their normal diets. The effects observed were robust even in such a very heterogeneous population and not overruled by the habitual diet and usual lifestyle.

Two dietary interventions were included in the study, targeting the support of blood glucose management, as well as the gut microbiota by increasing the beneficial bacteria (Bifidobacteria). The participants took part in a test phase over 14 days during which, in addition to their habitual diets, over three days they consumed drinks with either 30 g sucrose or 30 g Palatinose twice a day (for breakfast and lunch together with the usual meal). Orafti®Synergy1 (10g/d) was added to their usual dinner for 11 days. Continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) was applied to evaluate the blood glucose response throughout, with stool samples collected at the beginning and end of the test phase and analyzed using a gut microbiome RNA sequencing technique to measure the compositional changes of the gut microbiota.

The findings highlight the added value of BENEO's ingredients for everyday life through various applications. When added to the individual diet, beneficial effects that were previously shown in controlled clinical studies could also be demonstrated in a habitual diet situation. In comparison to sucrose, Palatinose showed a lower blood glucose response, a lower and more balanced blood glucose profile for the day, plus a slow-release and sustained glucose supply. The positive effects of Orafti®Synergy1 supplementation were also demonstrated in this real-life situation through a significant increase in beneficial bifidobacteria and a significant decrease in glycemic variability over time. The decrease in glycemic variability over time was irrespective of the carbohydrate consumed and therefore is a beneficial effect that can be regarded as synergistic to the Palatinose related effects on blood glucose management. These latest findings demonstrate that the combination of Palatinose and Orafti®Synergy1, independently of each other, supports blood glucose management for improved metabolic health. Therefore, incorporating these functional ingredients as part of a healthy diet can improve the diet quality, also in the context of personalized nutrition, and thus contribute to better health overall.

Anke Sentko, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs & Nutrition Communication at BENEO comments, "For the first time, the health benefits of our ingredients that have already been proven in numerous clinical studies under controlled circumstances, are now confirmed in complex real-life situations. These recent study results show that food choices matter and demonstrate how functional ingredients can help to support health. The study design also demonstrates that both BENEO's Palatinose and Orafti®Synergy1 deliver health benefits in the context of personalized nutrition by addressing individual dietary needs, an approach that is appreciated by more and more consumers when it comes to weight management and ensuring a healthy body and mind.

"Furthermore, the demonstration of the synergetic effect of the two ingredients related to the decrease in glycemic variability over time was particularly exciting for us. It finally confirms that microbiota composition and blood sugar management are closely interrelated. Therefore BENEO's functional ingredients Palatinose and Orafti®Synergy1 offer a holistic approach."

The BENEO sponsored study, "Palatinose (isomaltulose) and prebiotic inulin-type fructans have beneficial effects on glycemic response and gut microbiota composition in healthy volunteers - a real-life, retrospective study of a cohort that participated in a digital nutrition program", was conducted in collaboration with the University of Lübeck, Germany, and Perfood GmbH. It was conducted as a retrospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 120 healthy adults from the general population, with 117 participants completing the study.

Palatinose (isomaltulose) is the only fully digestible and slow-release carbohydrate (disaccharide), providing standard carbohydrate energy (4 kcal/g) and a low glycemic response (GI32).

Orafti®Synergy1 (oligofructose-enriched inulin) is a unique composition of inulin and oligofructose. It is a dietary fiber and at the same time a scientifically proven prebiotic, confirmed by International Scientific Association for Pro- and Prebiotics (ISAPP). Chicory root fibers are not digested by human enzymes and are thereby unavailable for glucose release into the bloodstream meaning their consumption does not raise blood glucose levels. In the colon, they are fully and selectively fermented by beneficial bacteria. As proven prebiotics, their intake is associated with several health benefits.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneo.com/news or follow BENEO on Twitter: @_BENEO or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/beneo

The BENEO-Institute is an organization that brings together BENEO's expertise from Nutrition Science and Legislation teams. It acts as an advisory body for customers and partners reaching from ingredient approval, physiological effects, and nutritional composition to communication and labeling. The key nutritional topics of the BENEO-Institute's work include weight management, digestive health, bone health, physical and mental performance, the effects of a low glycemic diet as well as dental health.

The BENEO-Institute facilitates access to the latest scientific research and knowledge throughout all nutritional and regulatory topics related to BENEO ingredients. It provides BENEO customers and partners with substantiated guidance for some of the most critical questions in the food industry. BENEO is a division of the Südzucker Group that employs more than 1,000 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany, and Italy.

