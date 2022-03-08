Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, is announcing today the strengthening of its Board of Directors.

Corinne Le Goff has agreed to join the Board of Acticor Biotech as an independent director. Her appointment will be submitted for shareholders' approval at the Combined General Meeting on May 12, 2022.

"We are honored that Corinne has agreed to join our Board of Directors as an independent director.The life sciences industry expertise she has gained during her career with major international groups will be invaluable to us, as we seek to support Acticor Biotech's development.What's more, her vision and expertise in neuroscience and cardiovascular diseases will provide tremendous insights for Acticor, as it just announced the positive clinical results of its Phase II ACTIMIS study in stroke", commented Alain Munoz, Chairman of Acticor Biotech's Board of Directors. "I would like to express my gratitude to Corinne on behalf of the entire Board of Directors and Acticor's team for her commitment to developing our company, and I'm thrilled to be working with her."

Corinne Le Goff added: "I'm delighted to be joining Acticor Biotech's Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company, with glenzocimab, its drug candidate in the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, moving through clinical development.I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors and the senior management team and I am very pleased to have the opportunity to support a company deeply committed to helping stroke victims."

Corinne Le Goff began her career as product manager at Aventis, before moving to Pfizer in the United States as Marketing Director Endocrine Care. Corinne then joined Sanofi-Aventis in the United States in September 2002, before being appointed Senior Director, New Products Commercialization in March 2004 and then Vice President Business Unit Head Central Nervous System Franchise in October 2004. From March 2007 to June 2008, she served as Vice-President, US Empowered Regions.

The next step in her career saw Corinne join Merck in 2008 as President, Global Business Units Neurology Immunology. In September 2011, she moved on to Roche as Senior Vice President Neurosciences Global Product Strategy, before taking the reins of Roche France SAS as President for three years from June 2012.

In 2015, she was named Senior Vice-President and Europe Region President for US-based Amgen. She was then appointed in 2018 as Senior Vice President Neurosciences Global Product Strategy before being promoted in 2019 to head up Amgen's US subsidiary as Senior Vice-President, US Business Organization.

Over the last year, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of the biotech company Moderna.

Corinne was also a director of Compagnie française de l'Afrique occidentale from 2014 until 2021 and she is currently a member of Longboard Pharmaceuticals' board of directors.

Corinne Le Goff earned a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Paris V and an MBA from Sorbonne University, as well as an MBA from INSEAD. She also holds qualifications from Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She received the distinction of being named a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur in 2014.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005797/en/

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

CEO and Founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

Sophie BINAY, PhD

General Manager and CSO

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN Olivier BRICAUD

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95