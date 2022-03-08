Regulatory News:
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
February 28, 2022
530,983,700
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 556,498,304
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 556,376,107
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
