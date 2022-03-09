Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri invests in Nordtreat, a company producing environmentally friendly and non-toxic fire retardants

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 9 MARCH 2022 AT 9:15 (EET)

Taaleri invests in Nordtreat, a company producing environmentally friendly and non-toxic fire retardants





Taaleri invests EUR 1.0 million in Nordtreat, a Finnish company producing environmentally friendly and non-toxic fire retardants. Nordtreat raised a total of EUR 4 million in its latest financing round, which will help the company accelerate its international growth, expand its product portfolio and develop its production at the company's plant in Vantaa.

Founded in 2015, Nordtreat manufactures e.g. fire retardant chemicals based on non-toxic bio-based acids for building materials made from renewable raw materials. The company has developed and commercialized fire retardants, especially for wood construction. The products are based on the company's patented fire protection technology. Nordtreat's products replace traditional fire retardants that contain compounds that are harmful to humans and the environment, such as boric acid, formaldehyde, and ammonia.

The investment in Nordtreat opens up investment opportunities for the Taaleri Bioindustry I fund, which is in the fundraising phase. The fund was launched last December and was one of Finland's first private equity funds to be classified as dark green, i.e. funds under Article 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The fund only makes sustainable investments in projects that, for example, contribute substantially to climate change mitigation.

"We are very pleased that Taaleri was given the opportunity to participate in Nordtreat's private placement. The company is set to be one of the first investment targets for our bioindustry fund, and we see great potential for its international growth. We believe that the demand for sustainable fire retardants will increase in the international construction product industry as the sustainability requirements of developers become stricter," says Tero Saarno, Director of Taaleri Bioindustry.

"We are very pleased with Taaleri's decision to support our growth. The placement enables sustainable investments that many traditional investors are not yet ready for. We believe that Taaleri Bioindustry's expertise will be of considerable benefit to us both in future production plant investments and in terms of sustainability issues," says Aki Borgentrop, CEO of Nordtreat.

Taaleri Group's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability. Through our private equity funds, we create, for example, wind and solar power and affordable rental homes.

Tero Saarno, Director, Taaleri Bioindustry, +358 50 373 1923, tero.saarno@taaleri.com (mailto:tero.saarno@taaleri.com)

Aki Borgentrop, CEO, Nordtreat, +358 400 366 801

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)



Nordtreat in brief

Founded in 2015, Nordtreat is a growth company in chemical industry specializing in the manufacture of non-toxic fire retardants. Nordtreat's patented technology is used in the fire protection of building materials made from renewable materials, especially in the construction of public and apartment buildings.

The company employs a total of 22 people in Finland, France, Germany, and Poland, and operates its own plant in Vantaa.



