The annual title of Tourist Area of ??the year has been awarded to the Koli Tourist Area. The award is based upon growth figures and the development of accommodation sales. The region has an abundance of development potential with high demand for various supporting services. Koli has numerous development projects underway, companies are active and despite the long period of exceptional circumstances, they have a positive attitude towards the future. This new record of visitors to Koli garners confidence for the coming seasons.

Koli's success in the competition is the result of long-term development work on the following indicators:

1. The development of the number of guests arriving at registered accommodation establishments (Koli +31%)

2. The development of the length of stay spent in the registered accommodation (Koli +12%)

3. Stable distribution of overnight stays by holidaymakers over the different months (low seasonal variation)

4. The increase of accommodation sales per capita (Residents)

Koli is undergoing extensive zoning work to enable further development in the area. Significant building complexes are under construction. The North Karelia Cooperative is an important development partner in the region and recent news of their new hotel construction in the village is welcomed to increase accommodation capacity and services.

The Invest-In Lieksa project, funded by the North Karelia Regional Council and the City of Lieksa, identifies investment-ready sites in the Koli and Ruunaa regions and markets opportunities to an international audience.

Koli is in North Karelia, Finland. The idyllic national landscape that is observed from the national park admired by domestic tourists is also known widely in international markets.

Lieksa Development Company Oy LieKe is a regional business development company owned by the City of Lieksa. Our objectives are to improve the business conditions for local companies, create new employment and secure the availability of suitable workforce. We are committed to give you access to all the expert services that you may need when establishing a business, financing, business development and internationalisation.

