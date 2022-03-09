Epicor, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced its Partner Excellence Award winners at the Momentum Partner Conference 2022.

Now in its sixth year, the event recognises industry Partners that have outperformed in their commitment to the growth of Epicor business, through innovation and cloud technology with their customers.

"A record number of nominations were received this year and our Partners exceeded all expectations as they continued to demonstrate strong expertise and innovation in helping our customers," said Paul Flannery, VP of International Channel Sales at Epicor.

At the virtual ceremony, Partners were recognized for their achievements across five categories showcasing excellence in industry expertise, business transformation, cloud transformation, and overall business success. Winners included:

Industry Specialist Award Finsoft Consulting Sdn Bhd was named Industry Specialist winner for delivering a Best-in-Class solution for its customer a leading supplier in the rubber glove industry, challenged in coping with rising market demand. The team customised a suite of Epicor solutions that solved challenges other ERP systems could not address. The integration enabled the customer to quadruple market share in a highly critical market.

Business Transformation Award Grand Target Information Technology Ltd secured a win in the Business Transformation category after taking its customer on a comprehensive Industry 4.0 journey, engaging them in a change management experience throughout. The team improved its customer's business workflow by opening data chains across ERP, PLM, MES and WMS systems, integrating module solutions, and migrating the customer toward a fully integrated digital twin smart factory.

Cloud Transformation Award Panamax Infotech Ltd was awarded Cloud Transformation winner for delivering an impressive 80 percent of its business on new cloud accounts, winning deals during a time of challenging market conditions, and increasing deal sizes. Panamax also secured the first Epicor cloud customer in India, going live in less than six months.

Rising Star Award This year's rising star award went to Clear Business Outcome Ltd, chosen for significant growth through a regional focus and expertise in both sector and technology platform, its unique 'Engine for Growth' demand generation programmes, and its transformation from Consultancy to an end-to-end sales-led operational business model.

International Partner of the Year Award Consistent performance over many years earned Aspera Solutions the coveted International Partner of the Year award, delivering strong and consistent year-over-year growth executed in each of Epicor's strategic areas cloud, key new accounts, migrations, add-on sales and platform sales on both Kinetic and Prophet 21 platforms.

"Congratulations to Aspera and all our winners! Partner recognition is very important to Epicor as we celebrate these achievements and international success. We thank you all for your hard work and commitment and look forward to accelerating our success over the next 12 months," commented Andy Coussins, Senior Vice President and Head of International at Epicor

For more information on the Epicor Partner Network please visit our website

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer's ambition, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

