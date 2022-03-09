Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Diversified Holding Co, Inc. Announces an Acquisition & Revenue Updates From Texas Properties

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a non-operated royalty interest in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The property consists of 160 acres and a 2.08 % non-operated royalty interest located in Greer County Oklahoma. Management has also agreed to a price on 2 separate producing oil and gas properties located in the Spayberry field and Wolfcamp field in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

REVENUE MILESTONES

The Rhode Ranch 1680 Acre 3 well property is currently averaging 4000 mcf per month and 90 barrels of oil per month. In the first quarter of 2022 revenues are on target to exceed $60,000, and this revenue recognition does not take into account the recent spike in oil and gas prices. The Rhode 1301 well was recently stimulated and this did not improve results, so management has decided to perforate the upper zones next at 3000ft to increase production.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"The Rhode 7801 well drilled in 2010 is an 11,000ft horizontal well that had an initial production rate of 30,000 mcf per month and 1500 barrels of oil per month." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "There are 2 more Wilcox zones to be perforated in the 7801 well, and there are two more Wilcox zones to be perforated in the 7701 well to increase production on this magnificent property."

