Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Award winning manager, AlphaNorth Asset Management presented at the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Winners Showcase at Toronto's Albany Club on March 8th, 2022. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund had previously won three awards at the 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in October 2021. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund won 1st place for 'Best 5-Year Annualized Return' (June 30, 2016 - June 30, 2021) for its flagship hedge fund, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund achieved annualized returns of 40.3% over the 5-year period as compared to its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Venture Index, which returned 5.6% over the same time period. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund was also awarded 2nd place for 'Best 3-Year Annualized Return' and 3rd place for 'Best 1-Year Return'.

Steve Palmer, AlphaNorth's Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager highlighted the firm's long term strong track record for its flagship fund, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund, which has significantly outperformed both the TSX Venture index and the TSX Total Return Index since inception. The presentation highlighted the firm's investment strategy and answered questions from a panel.

Palmer's outlook suggested that equity markets were near an inflection point which he expects could be the base for another strong move higher for Canadian small cap equities. Palmer noted that "on prior occasions where we have had sentiment indicators hit recent levels, it has been a major inflection point for equities. The TSXV has corrected by 28% from its recent high in February 2021. I believe that we are very near one of these opportune buying opportunities."

Launched in December 2007, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund is a long biased small cap hedge fund focusing primarily on Canadian companies. The investment objective is to achieve industry leading long term capital growth through superior selection of principally Canadian securities. AlphaNorth believes that superior long term investment returns are achievable by exploiting inefficiencies in the Canadian small cap universe through careful security selection on both a long and short basis. The firm combines both a bottom-up and top-down strategy in the selection of investments offering the best risk/reward characteristics. AlphaNorth employs various technical analysis techniques, which have proven to be successful, to assist in the timing of buy/sell decisions. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund is available to accredited investors.

