- (PLX AI) - CNP Assurances in exclusive negotiations for the sale of its subsidiary CNP Partners to Mediterráneo Vida.
- • CNP Partners is a life insurance company specialised primarily in the open model distribution of traditional savings products in Spain and Italy
- • It contributed 0.75% of the CNP Assurances Group's total premium income in 2021
- • The purpose of the proposed sale is to streamline CNP Assurances' European operations
- • CNP Assurances will continue to grow its protection business (term creditor insurance and personal risk insurance) in the Spanish market through its local branches
