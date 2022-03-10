

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan accelerated 9.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 8.7 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 8.9 percent in January (originally 8.6 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices jumped 0.8 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.6 percent but unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 0.6 percent.



Export prices were up 0.9 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year in February, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.7 percent on month and 25.7 percent on year.







