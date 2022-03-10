abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC: Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX:FAP) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on March 9, 2022 in Singapore. The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions.

The description of the Meeting proposals are as follows:

Fixing Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at six (6) directors, by an ordinary resolution passed by 11,513,319 (99.34%) votes for and 76,903 (0.66%) votes against.

2. Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting of shareholders.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Radhika Ajmera 6,746,187 (58.21%) 4,844,035 (41.79%) William J. Braithwaite 10,164,862 (87.70%) 1,425,360 (12.30%) P. Gerald Malone 6,724,222 (58.02%) 4,866,000 (41.98%) Henny Muliany 6,724,238 (58.02%) 4,865,984 (41.98%) Warren C. Smith 6,729,865 (58.07%) 4,860,357 (41.93%) Hugh Young 6,716,181 (57.95%) 4,874,041 (42.05%)

3. Election of Auditor

The firm KPMG LLP, Singapore was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022 by a resolution passed by 11,605,320 (99.48%) votes for and 60,646 (0.52%) votes withheld.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

