€750,000,000 1.787 per cent. Bonds due March 2023 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: FR0012332203

Common Code: 114342823

Make-whole Redemption Date: 15 March 2022

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Notice is hereby given, following the publication by the Issuer on 28 February 2022 of a notice announcing that it has elected to redeem 100% of the principal amount of the outstanding Bonds (€469,500,000 of Bonds are currently outstanding) pursuant to Conditions 5(c)(ii) (Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the prospectuses relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa n° 14-629 and visa n° 15-604 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 28 November 2014 and 25 November 2015, respectively (together, the "Prospectuses"), of the terms and conditions of the redemption as follows:

1. The redemption amount per Bond has been calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 5(c)(ii) of the Prospectuses. In accordance with such Condition, the redemption amount per Bond is computed using a discount rate equal to the relevant Reference Rate as of the date of the present notice plus 19 basis points, as calculated by the Calculation Agent on 9 March 2022 at 11.00 a.m. CET.

2. In accordance with the above provisions, the Reference Rate as determined by the Calculation Agent has been set at -0.6693% and the redemption amount per Bond will be as follows: €102,377.41 per €100,000 Bond, plus €1,708.67 interest accrued on each Bond to, but excluding, the Make-whole Redemption Date.

3. The Make-whole Redemption Date for the Bonds will be 15 March 2022. The Bonds will be delisted from Euronext Paris on the Make-whole Redemption Date.

Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectuses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005447/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys