Box (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced an expanded partnership with Mast-Jägermeister SE, the producer and marketer of top-selling premium liqueur brand, Jägermeister. Based in Wolfenbüttel, Germany, and operating in more than 150 markets worldwide, Mast-Jägermeister SE uses Box as its secure, integrated platform to manage content in the cloud.

"Creativity and connection are key to the Jägermeister brand and corporate culture. We care deeply about providing our employees with an agile working experience, and our choice of technology providers reflects this," said Klaus Gerke, Director of Global IT for Mast-Jägermeister SE. "Our continued work with Box ensures that our team can seamlessly collaborate and execute, from anywhere. This was of particularly huge importance in maintaining business continuity over the past several years."

"Jägermeister is a powerful, marketing-first brand globally recognized for its innovation, and their selection and deployment of best-of-breed products like Box fits into that," said Michael Mors, General Manager for DACH at Box. "We're excited to continue to partner with Mast-Jägermeister SE and identify additional use cases for Box within the organization."

Mast-Jägermeister SE first joined Box in 2019. Since then, Mast-Jägermeister SE has expanded its use of Box to:

Power internal and external collaboration with agencies as well as importation and distribution partners worldwide

Increase sales team productivity by centralizing enablement materials such as training, pricing and marketing assets

Integrate with Mast-Jägermeister SE's best-of-breed cloud ecosystem

Increase employee satisfaction by facilitating and accelerating collaboration across distributed teams

Box also played an important role in flexible working during the COVID-19 crisis, enabling Mast-Jägermeister SE's marketing and sales teams to move to decentralized working. From March 2020 to March 2021, Box usage at Mast-Jägermeister SE nearly tripled.

With today's announcement, Mast-Jägermeister SE publicly joins a growing list of Box for Retail customers, which includes some of the world's largest and most innovative brands like Uniqlo, Sephora and Gap.

About Mast-Jägermeister SE

The world-famous herbal liqueur Jägermeister is distributed in 150 countries around the world but its home is in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony. Only here is Jägermeister produced and distributed by Mast-Jägermeister SE. The world's most successful herbal liqueur has been based on a mysterious recipe of 56 different herbs, flowers and roots for over 80 years. In 2020, with total sales of more than 89.5 million 0.7-liter bottles, the brand with the stag is the best-selling herbal liqueur in the world. Visit https://www.mast-jaegermeister.de/en.

About Box

Box (NYSE: BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

