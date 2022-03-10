Listing of Coop Pank additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-10 09:22 CET -- On March 10, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 10,000 additional bonds issued on the second series of Coop Pank AS bond programme (Coop Pank subordinated bonds 10.03.2032, ISIN code: EE3300002542). The aforementioned 10,000 additional bonds of Coop Pank AS will be listed on Baltic Bond List on Monday, March 14, 2022 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Coop Pank AS Issuer's short name CPA ISIN code EE3300002542 Securities maturity date 10.03.2032 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 10,000 Total nominal value 10,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name CPAB050032A Coupon rate 5.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 31.03; 30.06; 30.09; 31.12 Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.