Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A1C7HT ISIN: EE3100007857  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
COOP PANK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOP PANK AS 5-Tage-Chart
10.03.2022 | 09:29
Listing of Coop Pank additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-10 09:22 CET --




On March 10, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing
and admission to trading of 10,000 additional bonds issued on the second series
of Coop Pank AS bond programme (Coop Pank subordinated bonds 10.03.2032, ISIN
code: EE3300002542). 

The aforementioned 10,000 additional bonds of Coop Pank AS will be listed on
Baltic Bond List on Monday, March 14, 2022 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:



Issuer's name         Coop Pank AS       
Issuer's short name      CPA            
ISIN code           EE3300002542       
Securities maturity date    10.03.2032        
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR         
Number of securities      10,000          
Total nominal value      10,000,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      CPAB050032A        
Coupon rate          5.00%           
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year     
                31.03; 30.06; 30.09; 31.12





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
