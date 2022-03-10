Beyond Now's Infonova Digital Business Platform will support DOCOMO's goal to onboard hundreds of partners into its marketplace for small and midsized enterprises

Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today announced that it's providing NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO), Japan's leading mobile operator, with a partner orchestration hub for its newly launched SME marketplace. Beyond Now's Infonova Digital Business Platform's unique ecosystem orchestration and monetization capabilities make it simple for DOCOMO's partners including, NewsPicks d, Relo Club and Meet In to rapidly onboard and sell their solutions through the marketplace. This enables the CSP's SME customers to access a range of services such as remote sales, telecommunications, labor management, and subsidy support that will help them to improve their efficiency and productivity.

SME demand for digital transformation has grown exponentially in response to the pandemic, to support the shift to flexible working and deliver increased business efficiency. However, SMEs still face challenges like knowing which service to choose from the many options available, as well as overcoming budget limitations. Helping SMEs to navigate this complexity was the prime objective of DOCOMO, and with the support of Beyond Now, they can give SMEs customers access to a growing number of partners. Especially when 93% of SMEs state that it's important for CSPs to collaborate with an ecosystem of partners to build solutions that better fit their needs.

In 2019, NTT Group, Japan's largest fixed-line and mobile communications carrier, began working with Beyond Now through its systems subsidiary NTT Comware. By modernizing and simplifying NTT's business support system, Beyond Now aimed to improve customer service, operational efficiency, and generate new revenue. Two years later, both companies worked together to instill a new IT program that can be used not only by all of NTT Group's Japanese subsidiaries, but also external partners. As a result, DOCOMO is creating a "marketplace" where small and midsized companies can access the digital services they need at an affordable price.

Through the Infonova Digital Business Platform, DOCOMO is able to:

Grow revenue and scale with an ecosystem of partners

Empower its partners to self-onboard and manage the sale of their services in the marketplace

Automate partners services, including ordering and fulfilment processes

Support the monetization of partners solutions, covering any partnership model, any commercial model or any settlement agreement

"We are proud to continue cementing a strong relationship with a pioneering organization like NTT Group since 2019. It began as a shared vision for how NTT needed to transform to support new business models, 5G monetization, B2B2X models and the launch of digital marketplaces. Now, with digitalization and COVID-19 transforming the needs of SMEs, this vision has become a reality with NTT subsidiaries like DOCOMO configuring and monetizing their networks and services in ways that were not previously possible. We commend NTT for recognizing the importance of building partner ecosystems to create real customer value," said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

